CII appoints Rakesh Bharti Mittal as new President

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Industry chamber Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday said it has appointed Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises as its new President.

Announcing new office-bearers for the year 2018-19, the CII said Mittal has taken over as President from Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise.

"Mittal is also Chairman of Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Bharti AXA General Insurance, FieldFresh Foods and Centum Learning. He is also on the Board of Bharti Airtel and is Managing Director-Bharti Realty Holdings," CII said in a statement.

CII said Uday Kotak -- Founder and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank -- has been appointed as President Designate of CII for 2018-19.

Kotak, who has several awards to his credit including ET's Business Leader of the Year award, is the Co-Chair of the India-UK Financial Partnership (IUKFP) with Gerry Grimstone as the other Co-Chair, said CII.

"Vikram Kirloskar takes over as CII Vice President for 2018-19. Kirloskar is the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor," the statement added.

