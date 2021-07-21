China watchdog summons Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou for child-related obscene content FILE PHOTO: A Tencent logo is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Wednesday it summoned representatives of Kuaishou, Tencent's messaging tool QQ, Alibaba's Taobao and Weibo for spreading child-related obscene content.

CAC said in a statement it ordered the platforms to "rectify" and "clean up" all illegal content, and that CAC would fine the platforms.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue)