India markets closed

  • BSE SENSEX

    52,198.51
    -354.89 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nifty 50

    15,632.10
    -120.30 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/INR

    74.6000
    +0.0700 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow

    34,511.99
    +549.95 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,498.88
    +223.89 (+1.57%)
     

  • BTC-INR

    2,268,960.50
    +61,312.50 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    730.81
    +28.60 (+4.07%)
     

  • Hang Seng

    27,159.11
    -100.14 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei

    27,559.85
    +171.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/INR

    87.8615
    +0.0258 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/INR

    101.5661
    +0.0312 (+0.03%)
     

  • AED/INR

    20.2660
    +0.0190 (+0.09%)
     

  • INR/JPY

    1.4701
    -0.0011 (-0.07%)
     

  • SGD/INR

    54.5650
    +0.0130 (+0.02%)
     
DOWNLOAD:

The best finance destination to track markets & economy

China watchdog summons Tencent, Alibaba, Kuaishou for child-related obscene content

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Wednesday it summoned representatives of Kuaishou, Tencent's messaging tool QQ, Alibaba's Taobao and Weibo for spreading child-related obscene content.

CAC said in a statement it ordered the platforms to "rectify" and "clean up" all illegal content, and that CAC would fine the platforms.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories