China-based Transsion appoints Arijeet Talapatra as India CEO

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) After becoming the fifth largest mobile handset player in India, China-based technology company Transsion Holdings on Tuesday elevated its veteran employee Arijeet Talapatra as the new CEO of its India operations.

Talapatra is currently Senior Vice President-National Head of sales, distribution and retail.

"We're confident that under Arijeet's leadership, along with the talented pool of senior management leaders across different verticals, Transsion India will witness a steady growth in the coming years," Marco Ma, Chief Managing Director, Transsion India, said in a statement.

Transsion Group made its debut in the top 5 mobile handset players' list in India with more than threefold annual growth in shipments in the first quarter this year, IDC said.

Talapatra will be responsible for leading the development and execution of long-term strategies, overall success of the organisation and making top-level managerial decisions.

"I firmly believe that we can rely on our vision and mission and further align it with the company's growth in India," said Talapatra who has worked with companies such as Unilever, Bharti Airtel and Lava before joining Transsion.

With 4 per cent market share in Q1 2018, the group acheived the feat for its three brands combined -- Tecno, itel and Infinix, said Counterpoint Research.

itel maintained a strong foothold in the feature phone segment with 17 per cent (YoY) growth by volume. Techno registered a growth of 23 per cent (QoQ) in Q1 2018.

The company claims to have a distribution network of 1.05 lakh retailers and 3,000 plus channel partners in the country.

--IANS

na/vm