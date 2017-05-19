CCI approves sale of Aegis BPO to Capital Square Partners

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the sale of Essar Group-owned business process outsourcing (BPO) company Aegis to Singapore-based investment firm Capital Square Partners.

Last month, Essar Global's wholly-owned company AGC Holdings (AGC) Mauritius had entered into a definitive agreement with Singapore-based firm to sell its 100 per cents stake in ESM Holdings Mauritius which in turn owns Aegis.

In a tweet, the CCI said: "@CCI_India approves acquisition by CSP Alpha of 100 per cent share capital of ESM Holdings Ltd."

The group had entered the BPO sector in 2004 when it acquired the US-based Aegis Communications.

--IANS

rv/dg