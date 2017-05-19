India Markets closed

CCI approves sale of Aegis BPO to Capital Square Partners

Indo Asian News Service

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved the sale of Essar Group-owned business process outsourcing (BPO) company Aegis to Singapore-based investment firm Capital Square Partners.

Last month, Essar Global's wholly-owned company AGC Holdings (AGC) Mauritius had entered into a definitive agreement with Singapore-based firm to sell its 100 per cents stake in ESM Holdings Mauritius which in turn owns Aegis.

In a tweet, the CCI said: "@CCI_India approves acquisition by CSP Alpha of 100 per cent share capital of ESM Holdings Ltd."

The group had entered the BPO sector in 2004 when it acquired the US-based Aegis Communications.

--IANS

rv/dg