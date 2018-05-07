CBDT notifies amended India-Kuwait double taxation avoidance pact

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the protocol amending the agreements between India and Kuwait for avoiding double taxation signed in June 2006, an official statement said on Monday.

According to a Finance Ministry release, the amendment also covers the agreement for prevention of fiscal evasion related to taxes on income signed in January 2017.

The protocol has entered into force on March 26, 2018 and is notified in the Official Gazette on May 4, 2018, it said.

"The Protocol updates the provisions in the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement for exchange of information as per international standards.

"Further, the Protocol enables sharing of the information received from Kuwait for tax purposes with other law enforcement agencies with authorisation of the competent authority of Kuwait and vice versa," it added.

