Caution over RBI's policy review subdues equity indices

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Broadly negative global cues along with caution ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review depressed the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the capital goods, consumer durables and IT stocks.

Around 3.30 p.m. the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,593.15 points -- down by 35.35 points, or 0.33 per cent -- from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,029.45 points, provisionally closed at 34,927.09 points -- lower by 84.80 points, or 0.24 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,011.89 points.

Sensex touched a high of 35,073.12 points and a low of 34,784.68 points during the intra-day trade.

On Monday -- the previous trade session -- both the indices closed in the negative territory as caution prevailed over the Reserve Bank of India's second monetary policy review.

Consequently, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 10,628.50 points -- lower by 67.70 points, or 0.63 per cent -- from the previous close.

Similarly, the barometer S&P BSE Sensex settled in the red. It had opened at 35,503.24 points and closed at 35,011.89 points, 215.37 points or 0.61 per cent lower from the previous session's close at 35,227.26 points.

