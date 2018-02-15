Carlson Rezidor aims at 11 hotels in India this year

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) The world's leading hospitality major Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, which currently has 89 operating hotels in India, is hoping to open another 11 hotels by the end of 2018, an official said here on Thursday.

"We have 140 hotels in operation and under development across India...," its Chief Executive Officer (South Asia) Raj Rana said.

Of its 89 operating hotels in India, 34 are under the "Radisson Blu" brand, 18 in "Radisson", eight under "Park Plaza", 22 in "Country Inns & Suites By Radisson" and seven in "Park Inn by Radisson".

"Our model is we manage and franchise hotels... On an average, we open a hotel in every six weeks and sign a hotel (with property developer or owner) in every four weeks," he said on the sidelines of an event where Park Plaza Kolkata (Ballygunge) was re-branded as Radisson Kolkata.

The group is betting on the success of "Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik" plan, a regional airport development and regional connectivity scheme, to open more hotels in secondary cities.

