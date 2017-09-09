Cargo traffic up 3.26 per cent at domestic ports

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) India's major ports saw a growth of 3.26 per cent in cargo traffic during the April-August period this year as compared to the same period in 2016, the Shipping Ministry said on Saturday.

"The country's 12 major ports together handled 273.96 million tonnes of cargo between April and August 2017 as against 265.31 million tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year, an overall growth of 3.26 per cent," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that modernisation of major ports and reforms for enhancing ease of doing business were responsible for the rise in cargo traffic at these ports.

"The highest growth was registered by Cochin Port (19.99 per cent), followed by New Mangalore (13.26 per cent) and Paradip (12.57 per cent)," the statement said.

It added that RFID tagging at gates had been implemented at all ports which enables seamless entry-exit of trucks and in-port movement to optimise cargo flow, besides enhancing security.

"The ministry has also been proactively undertaking legislative reforms to weed out old obsolete laws and enhancing connectivity of ports to improve their efficiency under its Sagarmala Programme," the ministry added.

