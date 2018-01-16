Canon India to double last year's growth, unveils 6 new printers

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) After registering double-digit growth in 2017, Canon India on Tuesday said the company, while expanding its "PIXMA G" ink tank series with six new printers, will double down on the last year's performance this year.

The new PIXMA G series, in the price range of Rs 8,195-Rs 17,425, have printers titled G 1010, G 2010, G 2012, G 3010, G 3012 and G 4010.

"The new 'PIXMA G' series printers are another endeavour to provide superior-quality printing experience, complimented with low cost, high-performance printing with improved durability in India," Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, told reporters here.

PIXMA G-series printers feature a front-facing, built-in refillable ink tank system, making it convenient to monitor ink levels and refill when required.

Paired with the ink bottle's spill-resistant tops, the system is designed to provide seamless and clean usability at home and office.

Printer durability is also improved, allowing high-volume printing businesses to enjoy reduced downtime.

With Canon's "Hybrid" ink system, new printers are engineered to achieve high-resolution images with incredible photo-quality resulting in vibrant photographs and sharp text documents.

"We are optimistic that this new line up of products will become an eminent contributor in supporting our vision of doubling our growth this year," Kobayashi added.

The G series will be accompanied with new range of Canon photo papers available in several variants.

The new PIXMA G series is enabled to deliver up to 6,000 black-and-white document pages and 7,000 colour document pages on the bundled set of four ink bottles.

"With improved colour image quality and high yield and low cost of printing, we are optimistic that the new G series would be significant contributor to our existing growth, in the CISS (Continuous Ink Supply Systems category," said C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products, Canon India.

