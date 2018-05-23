Cabinet nod for 4,072 towers in LWE areas for Rs 7,330 crore

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) To empower security personnel and people staying in the country's Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas, the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of an additional 4,072 mobile towers at an investment of Rs 7,330 crore, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here on Wednesday.

"This is the second phase of the project. This 4,072 towers will be set up in 96 districts in 10 states. In the first phase we have given only 2G connection, which was only for calling. But in the second phase we will give 4G through which people can call and also explore data," Prasad said while briefing reporters about the Cabinet decisions.

Saying that communications is a cornerstone to contain LWE activities, he added: "It will be the happiest day for India when people in the LWE areas will not only explore 4G and broadband for security, it will also be used for empowerment."

"This network would be used by the security personnel deployed in LWE affected areas. Project will also provide the mobile services to help the residents in unconnected inhabited villages which would improve the economic activities in the region," an official statement said.

"It will give impetus to the e-Governance activities in the backward and LWE affected area with the availability of digital mobile connectivity," the statement added.

The project will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund.

The LWE phase-l project for providing the mobile services using 2G technology entailed a cost of Rs 4,080.78 crore for setting up 2,335 towers.

--IANS

ag/vm