Cabinet approves customs agreement with Tajikistan

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday approved signing of an agreement with Tajikistan aimed at preventing customs offences and ensure efficient clearance of goods.

"The Union cabinet has given its approval for signing and ratifying an agreement between India and Tajikistan on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters," the Finance Ministry said here in a statement.

"The agreement will help in the availability of relevant information for the prevention and investigation of customs offences. The agreement is also expected to facilitate trade and ensure efficient clearance of goods traded between the countries," the statement said.

The agreement would provide a legal framework for sharing of information and intelligence between the customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper application of customs laws, prevention and investigation of customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

The agreement takes care of Indian Customs' concerns and requirements, particularly in the area of exchange of information on the correctness of the customs value declared, origin of goods and the tariff classification of the goods traded between the two countries.

