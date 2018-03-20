BSES urges consumers to 'Switch-Off' during Earth Hour 2018

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Delhi power distribution major BSES on Tuesday urged its over 40 lakh consumers to "Switch-Off" their electric appliances during Earth Hour on March 24, 2018 to show their concern for the environment.

According to the company, consumers should show their concern for the environment by switching-off their electrical appliances and non-essential lighting fixtures for one hour starting 8.30 p.m. (local time) on Saturday.

Commenting on the importance of a sustainable planet, a BSES spokesperson said: "As conscientious corporate citizens of Delhi, BSES urges its consumers to opt for paper-less bills, thus giving up paper waste."

"BSES discoms are leading the distribution of highly subsidised LEDs being facilitated by Government of India. We are also actively involved in renewables push being seen in the country," added the spokesperson.

The company further said that Earth Hour 2018 will also be the platform that launches the "Give Up To Give Back" movement, encouraging millions of Indians to give up wasteful practices, habits and lifestyles to give back to the planet that makes life possible.

