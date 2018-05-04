BSES installs first grid-connected rooftop solar plant

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES-Rajdhani on Friday announced it has installed the first grid-connected 100KW solar rooftop plant in a residential housing society in Dwarka locality of the city as part of its Solar City Initiative to "solarise" the area.

Shiv Bhole Cooperative Group Housing Society (CGHS) in Dwarka has become the first such housing society to install a 100KW grid-connected rooftop solar plant, a BSES release said.

"Each of the 60 flats will save around Rs 4,500 annually in their electricity bills, while the solar plants will be able to offset around 32 per cent of a resident's annual carbon emission," it said.

"The plant has been installed by Green Ripples Pvt Ltd following RESCO business model that entails providing electricity at a cost identified through competitive bidding, which in this case is Rs 2.66 per kWh (kilowatt hour) net of generation-based incentive, and is around 2.40/kWh less than the tariff of BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL)."

Solarise Dwarka initiative, launched in January, is being implemented by BRPL in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ India) under its Indo-German Solar Partnership project, it added.

Commenting on the development, German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development's South Asia Division Head Wolfram Klein, who inaugurated the plant, said: "It is quite encouraging to see people participating in the energy transition in India; that is the only way to have a sustainable energy transformation, similar to what we saw in Germany."

BRPL Chief Executive Amal Sinha said: "We would like to achieve at least 2.5 MW of solar installation within Dwarka, and are convinced of the increased role solar and other green energy would play going forward."

--IANS

bc/nir/vm