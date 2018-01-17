BSE's India Inx records highest daily turnover at Rs 2,500 cr

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) BSE's India International Exchange (India Inx) on Wednesday said it witnessed a record turnover of over Rs 2,500 crore ($404.69 million) in daily trading turnover since its inception in January 16, 2017.

"BSE's India Inx ... witnessed an all-time high turnover of over Rs 2,500 crore ($404.69 million) in daily trading turnover today (January 17, 2018). This is the highest volume recorded by the exchange since inception, accounting for 82 per cent of the total trading volumes," the international stock exchange said in a statement.

The statement added that cumulative turnover on the India INX since inception is approximately $10 billion.

