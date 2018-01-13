BSE's India Inx lists IRFC's first green bond

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) BSE's India International Exchange (India Inx) on Saturday said it has listed Indian Railways Finance Corporation's (IRFC) first green bond on its global securities market.

According to India Inx, the 10 year $500 million worth bonds issued by IRFC "are one of the highest credit rated bonds issued by an Indian corporate".

"India Inx listed the first bond on its global securities market with Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal ringing the gong," the international stock exchange said in a statement.

"Our IRFC green bond is a commitment to sustainable development and we look forward to serving the financial needs of India's rail transport infrastructure and would be in a position to raise more funds as and when required," said S.K. Pattanayak, Managing Director, IRFC.

BSE's India Inx, which was inaugurated on January 9, 2017, is the country's first capital raising platform for international investors in any currency.

"This is a pioneering initiative to enable both Indian and foreign issuers to raise funds from global investors on our listing platform. We are delighted to have the maiden listing of high credit quality green bonds of IRFC and look forward to many issuers listing on India INX," said V. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and CEO, India INX.

--IANS

