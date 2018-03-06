BSES gets $1 mn USTDA grant for energy conservation in Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES on Tuesday announced that it has won a $1 million grant from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to develop and deploy the country's first Behavioural Energy Efficiency (BEE) programme in south and west Delhi.

Over 2 lakh customers in these areas of the capital under the jurisdiction of sister discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will participate in the pilot project to be undertaken by the US software major Oracle America Inc, a BSES release said.

"Under the pioneering initiative, Oracle America Inc will carry out the pilot project covering 2 lakh customers in south and west Delhi using Oracle Utilities' OPower customer engagement software," it said.

"Starting from April 1, 2018, the duration of the BRPL BEE pilot will be 18 months but not later than December 31, 2019."

Recognising BSES efforts in energy conservation, "USTDA has signed a grant of $1,021,896 supporting BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd to develop and deploy India's first Behavioural Energy Efficiency (BEE) programme," it added.

"The development of this BEE programme will demonstrate the ability to use software to empower consumers to reduce energy waste, improve energy efficiency, and lower peak-hour consumption in India," a BSES spokesperson said.

"Widespread adoption of such Demand Side Management technologies can go a long way in reducing the demand-supply gap and reduce the need to buy or generate expensive power," he added.

Using the proprietary software, Oracle OPower will research and study lifestyle and energy consumption habits in order to generate individual reports for each of the 2 lakh customers in the pilot project on how to create energy efficiency actions with corresponding savings, the statement said.

"Based on results in comparable markets, Home Energy Reports have the potential to save 1-2 per cent in BRPL's peak power demand once the programme is rolled-out across the discom," it said.

"Oracle Utilities' OPower BEE programmes have been successfully deployed at over 100 utilities around the world and have cumulatively saved over seventeen terawatt-hours of energy," it added.

Commenting on the development, USTDA Regional Director (South and Southeast Asia) Henry Steingass said in a statement: "We are proud to connect BRPL with Oracle Utilities on this first-in-market pilot with the potential for replication throughout India."

