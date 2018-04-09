BSES, EESL deal for rooftop solar, EV charging in Delhi localities

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) In a move to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy in the capital, Delhi distribution company (discom) BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) has entered into a strategic partnership with state-run Energy Efficiency Serviced Ltd (EESL), the discom announced on Monday.

A BSES release said the scope of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will cover developing technologies like rooftop solar, smart meters, electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging stations, solar irrigation pumps and energy storage solutions.

"BRPL and EESL have entered into a strategic partnership to provide reliable services and offerings to the discom's over 24 lakh consumers in south and west Delhi in the areas of smart and emerging technologies," the release said.

"Under the MoU, BRPL and EESL will collaborate to explore the deployment of these emerging technologies to bring in energy efficiency, promote renewables and reduce the peak power demand in south and west Delhi," it added.

The MoU has an initial duration of three years, the statement added.

Commenting on the development, BRPL Chief Executive Amal Sinha said: "BRPL is committed to energy efficiency, adoption of green technology and smart procurement initiatives that will result in optimised solutions for us and our consumers."

EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar said: "Synergy between institutions is key to achieve a fully energy efficient India. We are pleased to partner BRPL in their pursuit towards energy efficiency and adoption of future-ready technology solutions."

Last week, the two BSES discoms in the capital announced they had signed a power sale agreement with state-run Solar Energy Corporation to procure 200 MW of wind power at the competitive tariff of Rs 2.52 per unit.

According to BSES, the power is expected be available from November 2019 for a period of 25 years.

