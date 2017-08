Pune, Aug 9 (IANS) Tyre major Bridgestone India on Tuesday announced its expansion plans which entail an investment of $304.3 million (Rs 1,900 crore).

According to the company, investment will enable its plants located at -- Pune (Chakan) and Indore (Kheda) -- to meet increased demand owning to growing vehicle population and production.

"The investment will be done in a phased manner over the next five years starting 2017," the company said in a statement.

--IANS

