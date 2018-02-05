Bosch's Q3 net profit up 29%

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Automotive components manufacturer Bosch on Monday reported a 28.79 per cent rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2017-18.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's net profit during the quarter under review increased to Rs 281.01 crore from Rs 218.19 crore reported for the corresponding period in 2016-17.

The automotive components manufacturer's total income rose nearly 5 per cent to Rs 3,174.18 crore from Rs 3,027.15 crore earned during the Q3 of 2016-17.

"Bosch is offering the right technologies to shape the future while also taking care of the core businesses," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Bosch Limited, and President Bosch Group in India.

"We expect to remain on a path of growth in both areas in the current business year and are well prepared."

