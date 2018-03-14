Boeing signs new pact with TAL to manufacture floor beams for Dreamliners

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Aerospace major Boeing and Tata Group company TAL Manufacturing Solutions (TAL) on Wednesday announced the signing of a new contract for the manufacture of advanced composite floor beam (ACFB) for Boeing's 787-9 and 787-10 Dreamliner airplanes.

The US aviation major said it had awarded the first contract to TAL for the floor beams in October 2011, and TAL recently delivered the 13,000 floor beam successfully to 787 fuselage suppliers.

TAL has a dedicated manufacturing facility for Boeing in the MIHAN SEZ (multi-model international passenger and cargo hub airport - special economic zone) in Nagpur, India, from where it manufactures and ships the ACFBs.

"Boeing has provided advanced technology to support this partnership, and closely worked with TAL as they trained the frontline factory workers who are now delivering world class quality," Boeing India President Pratyush Kumar said in a statement.

Boeing and various Tata group companies have established partnerships in India to manufacture aerostructures for Boeing's commercial and military aircraft.

"The collaboration between Boeing and several Tata group companies on various aerospace and defence programmes in India will drive synergies and create future opportunities for both companies in manufacturing and innovation," said Banmali Agrawala, President, Infrastructure, Defence and Aerospace, Tata Sons.

Recently, Tata Boeing Aerospace had inaugurated its state-of-the-art Apache fuselage facility in Hyderabad, the statement added.

--IANS

ppg/vd