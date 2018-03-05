Boeing to showcase fuel-efficient airplanes at 'Wings India 2018'

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Aerospace major Boeing on Monday said it will showcase fuel-efficient airplanes at "Wings India 2018".

The biennial event will be held during March 8-11 at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad.

"We look forward to this year's air show and the opportunity to highlight Boeing's fuel-efficient, reliable and capable airplanes that have, and continue to, enable airlines in India to open new routes and stay profitable in this ever-competitive market," said Dinesh Keskar, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and India Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Boeing's exhibit will feature products such as the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X.

