BMW Group India's Jan-June car sales up 13%

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) BMW Group India on Thursday reported a growth of 13 per cent in its car sales for the period from January to June 2018 as compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

Accordingly, 5,171 cars from BMW and Mini brands were delivered during the period under review.

"BMW India sold 4,890 cars, clocking a notable growth of 12 per cent as compared to 2017," BMW Group India said in a statement.

"Mini continues to lead the small-premium car segment in India with 281 cars sold, clocking a remarkable growth of 30 per cent as compared to 2017."

In addition, the group's BMW Motorrad sold 208 motorcycles within the first half of the year.

--IANS

