Bitcoin startup Unocoin partners Blockchain platform

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Bengaluru-based bitcoin exchange start-up Unocoin on Thursday partnered with global digital currency platform provider Blockchain, to allow Indians fund their Blockchain wallets.

The partnership is aimed at buying bitcoin, a digital cryptocurrency, accessible for customers across India -- avoiding multi-step processes with high fees, long settlement delays and other hassles.

"We are thrilled to work together to provide users a convenient way to participate in the digital currency ecosystem and experience all of the benefits it has to offer," said Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-founder and CEO, Unocoin, in a statement.

Many Indians rely on digital assets like bitcoin to save and transfer money, especially when it comes to international transactions.

"2,500 Indians are investing in bitcoin daily which makes India one of the top contenders for becoming the largest market for cryptocurrency. Keeping this in mind, we are partnering with Unocoin to bring in this digital currency to the masses," said Nic Cary, Co-Founder and President, Blockchain.

Blockchain's wallet software is a digital asset platform used by customers in several countries for global transactions.

