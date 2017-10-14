New BIS law comes into force: Government

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act of 2016 -- notified on March 22 last year -- has come into force with effect from Friday which establishes the BIS as a national standards body, an official statement said.

The Act has enabling provisions for the government to bring under compulsory certification regime any goods or article of any scheduled industry, process, system or service which it considers necessary in the public interest or for the protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of environment or prevention of unfair trade practices or national security.

"The new Act will further help in ease of doing business in the country, give fillip to 'Make in India' campaign and ensure availability of quality products and services to the consumers," it said.

Enabling provisions have also been made for making hallmarking of the precious metal articles mandatory.

The new Act also allows multiple type of simplified conformity assessment schemes, including self-declaration of conformity against a standard which will give simplified options to manufacturers to adhere to the standards and get certificate of conformity.

The Act enables the central government to appoint any authority/agency, in addition to the BIS, to verify the conformity of products and services to a standard and issue certificate of conformity.

Further, there is provision for repair or recall, including product liability of the products bearing the Standard Mark but not conforming to the relevant Indian standard.

--IANS

mm/tsb/bg