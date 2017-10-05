Billionaire Mukesh Ambani richest Indian for 10th consecutive year: Forbes

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has again topped the list of richest Indian for the 10th consecutive year, business magazine Forbes India said on Thursday.

Ambani, 60, who retains the top spot in the annual list of 100 richest Indian tycoons, saw his wealth increase to $38 billion from $22.7 billion last year, making him the biggest dollar gainer on the list and one of Asia's top five richest, the magazine said in a report.

RIL's share price has risen over the last year on the back of the company's improved refining margins, and the telecom unit Reliance Jio's massive success in notching up 130 million subscribers since its 2016 launch.

--IANS

rv/dg