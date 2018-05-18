Bharti Airtel, Amazon India to introduce 4G smartphones

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Aiming to further drive smartphone adoption in India, Bharti Airtel and Amazon India on Friday joined hands to offer a range of 4G smartphones at affordable prices, starting at Rs 3,399.

As part of the partnership, customers will receive a cashback of up to Rs 2,600 that can be availed over time, coupled with an additional cashback of Rs 600 on Airtel recharge of Rs 169 on Amazon India.

"The partnership with Amazon India will give further momentum to our 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative with which we are working towards empowering every Indian to fulfill their dream of owning a smartphone and getting onto the digital superhighway," said Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

The offer will cover over 65 4G smartphones from companies including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more that are exclusively available on Amazon India.

"Through this partnership, we are empowering customers to enjoy superior 4G technology at affordable prices with a special cashback offer upon recharging exclusively on Amazon.in," added Noor Patel, Director, Category Management, Amazon India.

--IANS

