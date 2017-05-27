BharatBenz launches BS-IV compatible heavy duty truck range

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) BharatBenz on Saturday said that it has launched its new heavy duty truck range here, equipped with a system based on "SCR technology" to meet the new BS-IV emission standards.

According to the company, the new models are introduced at the price range of the brand's earlier BS-III trucks.

The company said the new range of vehicles, which include the three product families of haulage trucks, construction trucks, and tractors, deliver better fuel economy and lower maintenance costs.

"The BharatBenz product range of trucks above 9 to 49 tonnes has been available as BS-IV variants since August 2015. Even before the transition to the BS-IV standard on 1st April 2017, more than 1,000 BharatBenz BS-IV trucks had been delivered to customers and clocked up more than 42,00,000 kilometres," the company said in a statement.

"Delhi and NCR remains one of BharatBenz's key focus markets. With our all-new BharatBenz heavy-duty trucks, we aim to convince many additional customers in the region - thanks to our best-in-class 'profit technology' package of productivity, efficiency and safety with BSIV emission norms," said Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV).

DICV is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Daimler AG, Stuttgart, Germany, which currently produces and sells a range of 9 to 49 tonne BharatBenz trucks for the Indian market, and produces FUSO and Mercedes-Benz trucks for exports to markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

