Berger's subsidiary inks pact with NBCC

Kolkata, Aug 4 (IANS) Berger Paints' step-down subsidiary Bolix S.A. of Poland has signed a pact with NBCC (India) Ltd for technology import in the construction of green buildings in the country.

"NBCC (India) Ltd and Bolix S.A. have signed a memorandum of business exploration (MoBE) for jointly promoting, developing and adopting External Thermal Insulation and Composite Systems (Etics) solutions technology in construction of highly energy efficient green/smart buildings in India," thge company's latest annual report said.

Etics technology is a "long lasting building energy performance solution" developed to current standards over the last 40 years.

The report said the memorandum between NBCC and Bolix shall "facilitate import of this technology and its application in India and its neighbouring countries through NBCC".

The NBCC is a Navratna enterprise. Bolix S.A. Poland is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lusako Trading which is a subsidiary of the paint maker.

