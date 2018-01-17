BenQ launches two 4K UHD HDR home cinema projectors

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Taiwanese electronics company BenQ on Wednesday launched two 4K UHD HDR projectors for the theatre-like experience at home.

The compact-sized CineHome W1700 projector W1700 is equipped with true 8.3 million megapixels and projection-optimised HDR for better image quality.

The BenQ W1700 projector is available for Rs 2.25 lakh.

Similar to W1700, the CinePro Series W11000H comes with true 8.3 million pixel for 4K UHD performance and is priced at Rs 4.5 lakh.

"To cater to the mass demand for 4k streaming booming in India, BenQ's W11000H and W1700 4K HDR home cinema projectors provide the perfect medium to stream content in HDR for the movie enthusiasts," Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, said in a statement.

The projectors are equipped with the "BenQ CinematicColor" technology and "RGBRGB" colour wheel to deliver authentic colour reproduction.

The W1700 projector can be connected through an HDMI dongle such as Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick to instantly stream content.

--IANS

