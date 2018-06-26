Belfrics Group resumes trading on Indian cryptocurrency exchange

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain development platform Belfrics Group on Tuesday announced that it will resume trading operations on its Indian exchange by introducing four new cryptocurrency coins.

The platform has launched Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple and Litecoin across all its global exchanges in Malaysia, Singapore, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania and India.

"This will open up multiple trading doors for the Indian crypto currency enthusiasts who can now trade with global investors on the Belfrics platform. Belfrics traders can enjoy the crypto-to-crypto trading option starting from June 2018," the company said in a statement.

