Baidu's 'Facemoji Keyboard' hits over 30mn downloads

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Chinese tech company Baidu, populary known as China's Google, on Monday said that its third party app "Facemoji Keyboard," has reached over 30 million downloads since its launch.

The keyboard, the is slowly gaining popularity in India, that comes with emojis, GIFs, stickers and emoticons, supports over 100 languages, out of which 22 are Indian dialects, Baidu said in a statement.

The "customisable" keyboard features voice-recognition for easy speech-to-text functionalities and themes designed for special occasions.

With "Facemoji Keyboard," Baidu expects to achieve a three times growth by the end of this year.

"Facemoji Keyboard" was first launched in Japan under the name "Simeji" in 2008.

--IANS

