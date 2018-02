New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Energy major Indian Oil Corp. On Tuesday said that B.V. Rama Gopal has taken over as Director (Refineries) on its Board with effect from February 12, 2018.

"Earlier, he was Executive Director (in-charge) of the company's Panipat Refinery and Petrochemicals Complex," the company said in a statement.

The IndianOil Group owns and operates 11 of India's 23 refineries, with a combined refining capacity of 80.7 MMTPA.

--IANS

