Aviva India launches AI-powered chatbot

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Aviva Life Insurance on Tuesday launched a chatbot named "ALISHA" in partnership with Findability Sciences -- a cognitive and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company.

The chatbot is powered by IBM Watson's Conversation application programming interface (API) and fulfils Aviva's objective of providing meaningful insurance guidance anytime, anywhere.

"ALISHA is Aviva's answer to the needs of today's customers who desire to get in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Our one of a kind chatbot serves as an impartial advisor," Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing and Digital Officer, Aviva Life Insurance, said in a statement.

The chatbot, also called Aviva Life Insurance Self Help Assistant, is among India's first few Natural Language Processor (NLP)-powered Conversational Computing Solutions.

It is able to interpret customers' questions and direct the flow of the conversation to guide and assist them, much like the way people interact and respond.

--IANS

ksc/na/bg