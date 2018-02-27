Aviation multi-skill development centre launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (IANS) The central government on Tuesday launched what it said was first-of-its-kind Aviation Multi-Skill Development Centre (MSDC) in Chandigarh, official sources said.

The centre, a corporate social responsibility initiative of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has been set up in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation and is supported by the Aerospace and Aviation Sector Skill Council of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Civil Aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said: "This centre will train about 2,400 youths and women in eight aviation job roles over three years and has already received a very enthusiastic response."

"I would like to see many more such centres across the country," the Minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

The demand for skilled personnel in the aviation sector has been rising commensurately with a boom in the sector witnessed in 3-4 years, the statement added.

"More than 900 new aircraft are expected to be inducted by India's scheduled airlines in the coming few years," it said.

"Air connectivity for both passenger transport and air freight is increasing, with new air routes and operationalisation of unserved or underserved airports through the Udan regional connectivity scheme. MRO and ground-handling demands for skilled personnel are also rising in tandem."

--IANS

rv/tsb