Automation Anywhere raises $250 mn in Series A funding

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Robotic process automation company Automation Anywhere on Tuesday said it has raised investments of $250 million from New Enterprise Associates, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab.

This recent funding brings the company's valuation to $1.8 billion, it said in a statement.

"Automation Anywhere today (Tuesday) announced it has completed its Series A financing round of $250 million led by New Enterprise Associates and Goldman Sachs Growth Equity with participation from General Atlantic and World Innovation Lab," the statement said.

According to the company, with this investment, it expects to deepen its customer engagements in North America, Latin America, India, Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, and plans to deploy its technology in additional geographies.

Robotic process automation is a technology which uses software robots (bots) to automate business processes that not been automated by traditional technology platforms.

--IANS

rrb/him/