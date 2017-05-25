Auto sector projected to contribute 12% to GDP over next decade

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The central government on Thursday said the Indian automobile sector is projected to contribute 12 per cent to the country's GDP (gross domestic product) over the next decade.

This was stated by Girish Shankar, Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, at the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) 'International Automotive Supply Chain Conclave 2017'.

According to Shankar, under the "Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026", it is projected that India will become the third largest automobile manufacturers with the sector contributing 12 per cent of the GDP and creating 65 million direct and indirect jobs in the country.

He pointed out that the automobile market has "rebounded strongly after a short blip" seen in sales in the immediate aftermath of the demonetisation drive which commenced in November 2016.

--IANS

rv/vt