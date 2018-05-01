Auto majors post healthy April sales figures

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Robust domestic demand, along with a rise in exports led major automobile manufacturers to post healthy sales figures for April 2018.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India reported a rise of 14.4 per cent in its overall sales, including exports, for April which increased to 172,986 units from 151,215 units sold during the corresponding period of last year.

The automobile major's domestic sales rose by 14.2 per cent to 164,978 units from 144,492 units sold in April 2017, while exports zoomed by 19.1 per cent to 8,008 units from 6,723 units sold abroad in April 2017.

Similarly, another auto major Hyundai Motor India reported upbeat sales numbers for last month.

The company's overall sales rose by six per cent to 59,744 units from 56,368 units sold in the corresponding month of 2017.

In the domestic market, Hyundai Motor India sales last month increased by 4.4 per cent to 46,735 vehicles from 44,758 units sold in April 2017.

Besides, the carmaker exported 13,009 units in April 2018, 12 per cent higher than the 11,610 units which were shipped out during the corresponding month last year.

Automobile giant Tata Motors' domestic sales grew by 86 per cent for April 2018.

Accordingly, the auto major's domestic sales during the month under review increased to 53,511 units from 28,844 units off-take in April 2017.

In terms of domestic commercial vehicles' sales, the company reported a surge of 126 per cent to 36,276 units from 16,017 units sold during the corresponding month of 2017.

"The growth in April 2018 was on the back of various macro-economic factors like investment in infrastructure development, improved industrial activities, and robust demand in private consumption-led sectors," the statement said.

The auto giant's passenger vehicles' sales rose to 17,235 units, up 34 per cent from 12,827 units sold in the same month last year.

On the export front, the company reported an increase of 41 per cent to 3,010 units for April 2018.

In addition, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a rise of 22 per cent in its monthly sales for April 2018.

According to the company, its total auto sales including exports in April 2018 increased to 48,097 units as against 39,417 units sold during the same month of last year.

M&M's domestic sales rose by 19 per cent to 45,217 vehicles from 37,889 vehicles which were sold in April 2017.

Segment-wise, sales of domestic passenger vehicle category which includes utility vehicles, cars and vans stood at 21,927 vehicles as against 19,391 vehicles sold during April 2017, registering a growth of 13 per cent.

In the commercial vehicle segment of the domestic market, the automobile major sold 18,963 vehicles in the month under review, up 26 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

The company's exports in April 2018 surged by 88 per cent to 2,880 units compared to 1,528 units shipped abroad in April 2017.

In the two-and-three-wheeler segment, TVS Motor Company registered sales growth of 24 per cent increasing from 246,310 units in April 2017 to 304,795 units in the month of April 2018.

Two-wheeler player Suzuki Motorcycle India clocked sales of 52,237 units in the domestic market, at a Y-O-Y growth of 43.8 per cent over the 36,307 units clocked in April 2017.

