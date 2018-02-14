Auto Expo: Over six lakh attend the 2018 edition

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Over six lakh people visited the 14th edition of the "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" which ended on Wednesday.

"We had 6,05,175 footfalls during this edition of the Auto Expo, as was expected. The extension of the Auto Expo by one day has been welcomed by visitors and manufacturers alike," said Sugato Sen, Deputy Director General, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), as per a statement.

The "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show 2018" was being jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the SIAM.

According to the organisers, "The Motor Show 2018" witnessed over 500 product displays from 119 exhibitors including 53 "Original Vehicle Manufacturers" showcasing over 100 products, included 22 launches, 81 product unveilings and 18 concept showcase.

"There were 14 new brand launches that included Kia Motors India, India Kawasaki Motors and Cleveland CycleWerks. There were 25 Electric Vehicles showcased in this edition of the Auto Expo," the statement said.

"A total of 11 start-ups marked presence in India through this edition of Auto Expo 2018. The crowds converged in large numbers, not just on the weekends but also on regular weekdays. The additional day saw large congregation, especially at the Special Zones created this time."

The expo was held from February 9-14, 2018 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

