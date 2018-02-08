Auto Expo: Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift hatchback

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched the third generation of its iconic brand -- Swift -- hatchback at the second pre-open day of the 14th Auto Expo.

According to the company, the new Swift is priced at between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol variant. The diesel powered version starts from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.96 lakh.

"Since its launch in 2005, Swift has been the country's favourite hatchback, selling more than 1.8 million units," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The all-new Swift is built on Suzuki's new and innovative 5th generation HEARTECT platform for more strength, peppier performance and advanced safety. More spacious, it is loaded with new features that are poised to thrill customers."

As per technical specifications, the new Swift is reported to offers fuel efficiency of 22 km per litre for petrol and 28.4 km per litre for diesel.

"The model development cost for Swift is over Rs 700 crore. The hatchback comes with around 98 per cent localisation, truly embodying the "Make in India" vision," the statement said.

"Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" 2018 will open to the public from Friday, whereas February 7 and 8 were reserved for the media and exhibitors.

On Wednesday, the automobile major showcased 'e-SURVIVOR' electric vehicle (EV) design concept and also unveiled its new compact car design "ConceptFutureS".

--IANS

rv/bg