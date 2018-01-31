Auto Expo: Hyundai Motor India to showcase '15 trendsetter products'

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday said that it will showcase "15 exciting cars" and technologies at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018.

"Hyundai is celebrating 20 years of its production and sales in India. This year our theme for Auto Expo 2018 is 'Experience Hyundai' showcasing eco-friendly, mobility and connected technologies along with 15 trendsetter products," Y.K. KOO, MD and CEO Hyundai Motor India was quoted in a statement.

The company will showcase "IONIQ" which it said is the world's first car to offer all three electrified versions "hybrid; plug-in and all electric".

"It is a benchmark for alternative fuel vehicles with attractive design and engaging driving experience," the statement said.

