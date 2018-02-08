Auto Expo: Government plans for new policy, companies launch new products

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) The Central government on Thursday said that it plans to frame a new "Automobile Policy" keeping in mind the industry's concerns and growth needs and also urged companies to shift towards lower emissions on the second pre-open day of the 14th edition of the Auto Expo.

In his address at the inauguration of the Auto Expo 2018, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises Anant Geete said that the aim will be to have a growth-oriented, industry and consumer friendly policy for the sector.

He assured the industry that the government will hold consultations with it before framing the new policy.

"The ministry has decided to draft a new automobile policy which will be industry and consumer friendly. We will consult everyone before framing the policy, especially the industry associations such as SIAM and ACMA," Geete said.

"We also want to make some changes in the yardsticks of taxation, and all these issues will be included in the new auto policy after due consultation with all the stakeholders."

Company-wise, 21 exhibitors unveiled over 16 products and launched 8 new offerings on the second pre-open days at the India Expo Mart located in Greater Noida.

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki launched the third generation of its iconic brand -- Swift -- hatchback priced at between Rs 4.99 lakh and Rs 6.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol variant. The diesel powered version starts from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.96 lakh.

Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW launched the new M3 sedan priced at Rs 1.30 crore and new M4 Coupe at Rs 1.33 crore.

Further, the company launched Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) -- X6 xDrive35i M Sport -- priced at Rs 94.15 lakh on the second pre-open day of the Auto Expo 2018.

According to the company, all the three new offerings are available at its dealerships as completely built-up units.

Besides, the rush of unveilings and new product introductions, the second pre-open day of the event saw the entry of "Cleveland CycleWerks" which launched two bikes.

On the e-mobility front, Bird Group and Swedish electric carmaker Uniti announced the commencement of a joint market analysis to bring an affordable, electric city car to the Indian market by 2020 with a price tag starting from Rs 7.14 lakh.

The UM Lohia Two Wheelers unveiled Renegade Thor which is the world's first electric cruiser with a starting price of Rs 4.9 lakh. The company also unveiled the "Renegade Duty S" and the "Renegade Duty Ace".

Start-up firm Twenty Two Motors launched India's first "AI-enabled, cloud-connected scooter" -- FLOW -- priced at Rs 74,740.

On the suppliers side, global player MAHLE showcased its new technologies for "clean air and lower emissions".

Engineering company, Greaves Cotton launched two new powertrain solutions for better fuel efficiency and reduced emissions to address both the alternate fuel and electric vehicle segments.

Tyre major Goodyear showcased its "BHO3" concept tyre which it claims can charge electric vehicles' battery as it moves. The company also showcased a spherical-shaped concept tyre "Eagle-360" for autonomous cars.

The day's event was attended by renowned personalities like Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Sonakshi Sinha, former Indian Cricket captain Mohammed Azharudin and cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

The 14th edition of the "Auto Expo -- The Motor Show" 2018 will be opened for the public from Friday, whereas February 7 and 8 were reserved for the media and exhibitors.

