Auto Expo: New bikes, scooters launched, unveiled

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Apart from various launches and unveiling of new products by various two-wheeler makers, the first pre-open day of the Auto Expo 2018 saw the official entry of Kawasaki into the Indian market.

On Wednesday, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India unveiled a total of 11 two-wheelers, including a new 160 cc motorcycle, "X-Blade".

The remaining launches were 2018 versions of 10 of its existing two-wheeler models.

"The X-Blade prices will be announced closer to its market availability in March 2018," the company said.

Indian two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp unveiled a 200cc adventure motorcycle "Xpulse".

It also unveiled two scooters -- "Maestro Edge 125" and "Duet 125" -- at the expo.

"The new scooter range -- Maestro Edge 125 and Duet 125 -- will be introduced in the market by the second quarter of FY19, while the on/off road bike XPulse will be launched ahead of the festive season to delight the thrill-seekers in India," Hero MotoCorp said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India unveiled a 125 cc scooter "Burgman Street" along with the introduction of the GSX-S 750 bike at the Expo.

"The Burgman Street is scheduled for a launch in 2018, the company said in a release," the two-wheeler maker said.

Another two-wheeler manufacturer Piaggio India launched the scooters "Aprilia SR 125" and unveiled the "Aprilia Storm" at expo.

