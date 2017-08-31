Australian team explores opportunities in Indian mining sector

Kolkata, Aug 31 (IANS) A 20-member Australian Mining Equipment Technologies and Solutions (METS) delegation is exploring opportunities to offer their technologies and services for India's mining sector, an official said on Thursday.

"We see lots of interest from the Indian mining sector in modernising technology and improving productivity. The METS delegation explores opportunities in the mining sector.

"These mining equipment, technology and services are designed to ensure that mines are productive, achieve high environmental standards and contribute to sustainable economic development," said Tim Martin, Trade Commissioner, Australian Trade and Investment Commission of the Australian government.

According to him, the output per person in mining space in India is lower than the global average.

"Our focus is on increasing Australian mining equipment technologies and solutions' access in India. Around 40 Australian companies are working in the mining sector in India," he said.

Martin said the Australian government, in partnership with the Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, had set up the Australia-India Centre of Excellence for Mining Training in ISM.

According to him, the centre will train executives, engineers, technicians on operating mines in India with a focus on mine efficiency, productivity and safety.

"The centre will have a simulated virtual reality mine to provide training for all types of mines," he said.

Indian School of Mines professor V.M.S.R. Murthy said Coal India Ltd. had given its nod for around Rs 60 crore worth of technology development projects taken up by the ISM in association with Australia.

"As part of collaboration with Australia for technology in various fields like training, clean coal, safety, mining and productivity, we have placed 10 proposals before Coal India, out of which five -- worth Rs 60 crore -- have already been cleared," Murthy said.

The METS delegation, which visited the city, was part of a 150-member Australian business delegation that is currently visiting India as part of The Australian Business Week India in 2017.

Every two years, the Australian government brings a large delegation of Australian businesses to India.

--IANS

bdc/nir/dg