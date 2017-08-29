Australian agri-business explores partnerships in India

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Australian agri-business sector has begun exploring long-term partnerships in India which may enable the latter to improve quality, safety, availability and nutritional value of food production, a senior Australian government official said here on Tuesday.

Gregory Harvey, Trade Commissioner, Australian Trade & Investment Commission, said the Australian agri-business sector has the research and development (R&D) capacity and technical knowledge to help India's food industry improve supply chain productivity and sustainability.

"Australia is an ideal long-term partner for India to help improve the quality, safety, availability and nutritional value of Indian food production," Harvey said.

"From farming practices through to food processing, supply and distribution to consumers, the Australian agri-business sector has the R&D capacity, experience and technical knowledge to help India's food industry improve supply chain productivity and sustainability and meet the challenges of shifting consumption patterns."

Harvey's comments came in the backdrop of a 25-member Australian agri-business and food delegation which on Tuesday participated in an "Australia India Food Dialogue" here.

The dialogue showcased Australian capabilities as a supplier of high-quality food, services, expertise and technologies in agri-business.

