Audi India launches second generation Q5

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer Audi India on Thursday launched the all-new second generation Audi Q5 priced at Rs 53.25 lakh onwards.

According to the company, the new Q5 is powered by a 2.0 TDI engine with a total output of 140 KW (190 hp) with seven-speed S tronic transmission.

"With a lighter body, a whole new design language and a host of new infotainment and innovative features, the new Audi Q5 is the best offering in its segment available for our customers who want to enjoy driving whether it is on or off the road," said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

--IANS

