Audi India launches Q7 40 TFSI quattro

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the "Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro" priced at Rs 67.76 lakh onwards in India.

"With the introduction of the Audi Q7 40 TFSI quattro, we are now offering customers an exciting line-up of their preferred SUV to choose from and own their favourite Audi," said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

"This marks the debut of the first-ever luxury SUV in its segment in India and reigning segment leader with a petrol engine."

The new SUV is powered by a "2.0 TFSI" engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in just 6.9 seconds.

According to Ansari, the company has taken a strategic decision to increase its petrol fuelled offerings.

--IANS

rv/vt