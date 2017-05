Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) German luxury car manufacturer Audi India has commenced a discount offer on its entire range of vehicles ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh, dealer sources said on Friday.

According to the German luxury car manufacturer, it has commenced offers on sales and service on the entire range of its product offerings with immediate effect until the end of June, 2017.

The company, however, did not divulge or confirm the rate of discounts it has offered.

