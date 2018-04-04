ASUS appoints new India Regional Head

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Taiwanese smartphone company ASUS on Wednesday appointed Leon Yu as the new Regional Head for India and South Asia.

Yu replaces Peter Chang who has moved to ASUS headquarters in Taiwan to head the Market Development Center for APAC, the company said in a statement.

Leon will be responsible for building ASUS' brand and business in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

"I've already begun engaging with our team across India and am eager to continue to build the incredible reputation ASUS has earned in India across product range, starting from smartphones, laptops and the ROG (gaming) series," Yu said.

Prior to this, Yu was the Regional Director for ASUS Middle East for six years.

