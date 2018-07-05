Asian cues, weak rupee depress key equity indices

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Weak sentiments in the benchmark Asian markets subdued the key Indian equity indices on Thursday.

According to market analysts, investor sentiments in the Asian markets were eroded due to the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

In the domestic front, a weakening rupee against the dollar also weighed on the equity market, analysts said, adding that heavy selling pressure was witnessed in consumer durables, IT and metal stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,749.75 points, lower by 20.15 points or 0.19 per cent from its previous close of 10,769.90 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,703.17 points, closed at 35,574.55 points (3.30 p.m.), down by 70.85 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous session's close of 35,645.40 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,748.26 points and a low of 35,517.79 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,555 declines and 1,055 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Yes Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, Coal India and Bajaj Auto whereas Infosys, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors (DVR) and Reliance Industries were the major losers.

On the NSE, Yes Bank, Ultratech Cement and ITC were the highest gainers while Infosys, Titan and Vedanta lost the most.

