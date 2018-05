Arvind to head KPMG Management Consulting practice

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Professional services firm KPMG in India on Wednesday said Arvind Gupta has been appointed its Partner and Head of Management Consulting effective from April 2018.

According to the firm, Gupta has 25 years of experience in management consulting and professional services.

"His functional expertise includes corporate and business strategy, M&A operations, enterprise transformation, cost optimization, strategic sourcing and business process reengineering," the firm said in a statement.

"Arvind has worked in the US and India and most recently was Managing Director for Financial Services and Communications and Media and Technology for Accenture's global consulting business."

--IANS

rv/mr